Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Juniper Networks traded down $0.09, reaching $26.56, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,239. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $168,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $767,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 282.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 137,787 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

