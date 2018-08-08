JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (IHG)

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IHG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock from GBX 4,400 ($56.96) to GBX 4,500 ($58.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.25) to GBX 5,000 ($64.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($62.78) price target on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,573.08 ($59.20).

Shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock opened at GBX 4,633 ($59.97) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 12-month low of GBX 3,656 ($47.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.00).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

