JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,600” Price Target for London Stock Exchange Group (LSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($59.55) target price on London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 4,450 ($57.61) to GBX 5,200 ($67.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,690 ($60.71) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a GBX 4,700 ($60.84) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,950 ($64.08) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 3,600 ($46.60) to GBX 3,800 ($49.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,468.56 ($57.85).

London Stock Exchange Group opened at GBX 4,477 ($57.95) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,995 ($38.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,114 ($53.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

