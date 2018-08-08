JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Knowles (KN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

KN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Knowles has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $50,241.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $571,966.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Polacek bought 1,634 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,902.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,567.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,397,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,993,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,106,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 398,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

