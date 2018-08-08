JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Raised by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $117.12 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.