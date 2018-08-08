JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Increased by Blueport Capital L.P.

Blueport Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.6% of Blueport Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blueport Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Combs purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

