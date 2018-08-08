JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 0.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,567,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,623,000 after buying an additional 198,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 580.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,201,000 after buying an additional 11,984,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 481,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

