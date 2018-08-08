Jones Energy (JONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.06.

Shares of Jones Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.55. Jones Energy has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, VP Robert J. Brooks sold 285,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $108,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonny Jones sold 214,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $81,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 530,331 shares of company stock valued at $201,526. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jones Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 168,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Jones Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Jones Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 151,840 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

