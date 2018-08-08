Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $132.02 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $354.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

