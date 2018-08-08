John Murphy Sells 111,468 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00.

KO opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 183,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

