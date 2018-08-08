John C. Swalling Acquires 625 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director John C. Swalling purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $25,862.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

NRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 231.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

