Jennison Associates LLC Sells 240,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,094,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,700 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $157,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Amicus Therapeutics opened at $14.57 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 563.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.09%. sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,431.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,650. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

