Jennison Associates LLC Sells 152,284 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,284 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Williams Companies worth $127,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.