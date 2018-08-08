Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 51,471 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,471 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $93,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.70.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

