Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in SLM Corp (SLM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,741,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,460,288 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.07% of SLM worth $203,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $561,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,787,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512,181 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 8,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,135,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.52.

SLM traded down $0.02, hitting $11.22, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,864. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.28 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

