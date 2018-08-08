Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gecina SA’s FY2018 Earnings (GECFF)

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gecina in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gecina’s FY2019 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $171.00 on Monday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $191.50.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

