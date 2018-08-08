Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chefs’ Warehouse Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.14 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

CHEF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

CHEF opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $810.85 million, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 563.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.