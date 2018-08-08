Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 181.69%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APAM. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE APAM opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.