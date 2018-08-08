Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for HMS (HMSY)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSY. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of HMS opened at $30.39 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HMS has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that HMS will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

