Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.70 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Motco acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,822 shares of company stock worth $3,758,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

