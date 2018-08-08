Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spin Master Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$402.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$366.16 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 104.00%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.13.

Spin Master opened at C$55.05 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$41.73 and a twelve month high of C$61.76.

In other Spin Master news, insider William Hess sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.38, for a total value of C$674,669.82. Also, insider Adam Beder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.51, for a total transaction of C$1,462,750.00. Insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,838,220 over the last 90 days.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

