Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €215.00 ($250.00) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($245.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

