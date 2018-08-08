JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JBG SMITH Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5990479758495 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

