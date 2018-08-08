Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $213.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JAZZ. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.09.

JAZZ stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.69 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $273,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,529,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,152. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 143,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

