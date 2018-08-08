Janus Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) Shares Bought by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 867.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Janus Short Duration Income ETF comprises 1.0% of LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Janus Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF opened at $50.05 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.