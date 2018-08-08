Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 13,033 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,927,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $162.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.39 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

