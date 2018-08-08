Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $13,749,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $15,650,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $27,863,000. Finally, Waldron LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.49.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A opened at $21.66 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.57%. equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

