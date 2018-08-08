Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,182 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 19.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in United Rentals by 65.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $39,987,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 69,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals opened at $151.32 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $186.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

