Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,486 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.51 to $122.49 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Eagle Materials opened at $99.98 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $393.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

