Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 36,030 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kroger by 100.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Kroger opened at $30.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

