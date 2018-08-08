Jan Nieman Sells 1,243 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) VP Jan Nieman sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $211,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jan Nieman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Jan Nieman sold 8 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,320.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Jan Nieman sold 29 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,785.00.

Shares of Quaker Chemical opened at $166.51 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $129.98 and a 12 month high of $178.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $170.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

