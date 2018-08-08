Jan Nieman Sells 1,243 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) VP Jan Nieman sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $211,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jan Nieman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 26th, Jan Nieman sold 8 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,320.00.
- On Monday, July 9th, Jan Nieman sold 29 shares of Quaker Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,785.00.
Shares of Quaker Chemical opened at $166.51 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $129.98 and a 12 month high of $178.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $170.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.
