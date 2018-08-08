Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) versus Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Financial Review

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG) and Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy -7.13% 10.30% 6.79% Pengrowth Energy -127.77% -67.08% -26.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jagged Peak Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy 0 7 8 0 2.53 Pengrowth Energy 3 1 0 0 1.25

Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.12, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Jagged Peak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jagged Peak Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy $267.31 million 11.07 -$451.93 million $0.26 53.42 Pengrowth Energy $519.16 million 0.78 -$527.48 million ($1.05) -0.70

Jagged Peak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy. Pengrowth Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jagged Peak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 239 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 577 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

