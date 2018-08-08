Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 229.5% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 1,490.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast opened at $35.32 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.