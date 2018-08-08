J Landis Martin Purchases 6,100 Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Stock

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 86.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 777,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

