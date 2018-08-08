J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of J.B. Hunt have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018. Both the metrics also improved on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher freight rates and higher shipping demand. A favorable pricing environment and lower tax rates also contributed to the strong earnings report. Moreover, the company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are impressive. The positivity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being revised upward 2.9% in the last 60 days. However, high driver wages are pushing up operating expenses. Additionally, increased capital expenditures are likely to weigh on the bottom line going forward.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $61,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John N. Roberts sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $999,419.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,250 shares in the company, valued at $34,660,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,355 shares of company stock worth $22,513,723 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

