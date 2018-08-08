J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services opened at $120.81 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $89.32 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

In other news, insider John N. Roberts sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $999,419.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,250 shares in the company, valued at $34,660,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $12,054,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,655 shares of company stock valued at $34,724,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

