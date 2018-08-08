Iwg Plc (IWG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.95

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) declared a dividend on Monday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.05) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 392 ($5.07).

Get IWG alerts:

IWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of IWG to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.50) to GBX 260 ($3.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.85) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($3.04).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.