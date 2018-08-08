Itron (ITRI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.425-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Itron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.
NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
In other Itron news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 128,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $7,673,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $823,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.
