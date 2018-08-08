Itron (ITRI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.425-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Itron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $585.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 128,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $7,673,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $823,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

