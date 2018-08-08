Itron (ITRI) PT Set at $80.00 by Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned a $80.00 target price by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Itron has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 128,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $7,673,469.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

