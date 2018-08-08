Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 5,750 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Inovalon by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $34,631,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $1,169,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,842.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,614.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 164,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon opened at $12.20 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

