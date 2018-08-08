iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 88,095.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after buying an additional 682,743 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 504,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,246.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 440,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 408,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $105.78 and a 1 year high of $126.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

