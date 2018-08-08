iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED) Stake Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 61.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,497 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRED. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,039,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after buying an additional 34,974 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $852,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF opened at $107.61 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $112.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

About iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

