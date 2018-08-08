iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,144,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,850,000 after purchasing an additional 814,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,959,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,771 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,341,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,866,000 after purchasing an additional 290,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windhaven Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,320,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.38 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

