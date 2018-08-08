iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Stake Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 357,624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,932 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,603,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,447,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 885,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.