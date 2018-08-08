iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.413383152329 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF opened at $110.31 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.