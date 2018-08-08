iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 736.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $170.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.5952 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

