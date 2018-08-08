iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.6799 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

