iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Position Boosted by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

