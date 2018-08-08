iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF opened at $73.37 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

