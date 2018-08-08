iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 396,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 721,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after buying an additional 721,187 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 271,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,741,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF opened at $172.20 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

